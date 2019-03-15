Sofia Richie Looks Strikingly Stunning In Latest Instagram Post

Scott Disick may have picked Khloe Kardashian as his “Woman Crush Wednesday” this week, but Sofia Richie is setting the record straight as to who exactly his is crush all day, everyday.

The 20-year-old posted a couple of sultry new photos on Instagram, including a black-and-white close-up of her face that almost resembles a drawing, showcasing her striking features and gorgeous full lips. She also shared another snap of herself sitting on the floor carpet while rocking a burgundy check blazer and thick black tights. Sofia sits on one leg while looking at the camera with a serious face, as she leans against a big bookshelf. She appears to be donning very little makeup and her dark blonde locks are loosely swept to one side.

According to Sofia’s tags, behind the lens was her friend and frequent collaborator Emma Isabella Holley. Earlier this month, the photographer also shared a few sexy snaps of Sofia in a skimpy white outfit while doing her makeup in a bathtub, as well as a few other photos in which she’s seen donning only a black bralette and black tights combo.

Lionel Richie’s daughter’s new photos became instantly popular among many of her 4.2 million Instagram followers, with her close-up shot racking up over 92,000 likes, while the second one garnered almost 79,000 likes. Many of her fans left comments such as “Gorgeous,” and “Beautiful,” while others even went as far as wishing her good luck in her relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father of her three children.

However, Scott recently made headlines not because of his relationship with his ex, but for his close bond with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old shared a pic of his fellow Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member rocking a revealing fishnet catsuit while going out in Las Vegas, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Scott added the tag #wcw (“Woman Crush Wednesday”) and said that he had been “waiting all week” to post that. And while Sofia isn’t jealous because she knows the two of them are really good friends, she reportedly wished Scott would show more appreciation for her on social media too.

“Even though she is not threatened, it still stings just a little, and is a little bit uncomfortable. Scott has posted a few pics of Khloe recently and hasn’t shared any of Sofia on his Instagram page for months now,” a source told Hollywood Life.