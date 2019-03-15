Kylie Jenner Shows Off Abs In Tiny Crop Top For Sexy New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner is so happy that the sun is back that she decided to share a few sexy new pictures on Instagram to celebrate.

For her new post, the 21-year-old posed for a couple of sultry selfies, in which she’s seen wearing a tiny black Chanel crop top, which left her flat stomach exposed, as well as matching black pants. She looks straight at the camera while bringing one hand to her head, and putting on her famous pout. Kylie’s long, dark tresses are parted to the side and styled in loose waves, which fall down her shoulders. The self-made billionaire sports a full face of makeup, including pink eye shadow, thick lashes, darkened eyebrows, some pink blush, and a berry-colored lipstick shade.

Kylie also sported a darker, bronzed glow all over her body while posing indoors for the photos. In the second picture, it was also possible to see that she wore white polish on her fingernails (she previously revealed on Instagram that she’s now into the “milky white” color), and sported a silver watch on her wrist. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also posted another racy snap earlier in the day wearing the same outfit while basking in the sun outside, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Kylie’s photo became an instant hit, garnering over 3.5 million likes and nearly 37,000 comments in just a few hours, which is no surprise considering she currently boasts 129 million followers on Instagram – standing right behind her sister Kim Kardashian, who has 131 million.

But despite her social media presence, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been through a lot the past few weeks. Las month, Kylie, was forced to kick her best friend, Jordyn Woods, out of her guest house after it was revealed that she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, NBA player Tristan Thompson. However, it’s been reported by Radar Online that Kylie is struggling without her best friend, and has really missed her since the whole cheating scandal erupted.

“They haven’t seen each other but to think they haven’t been in communication with each other is kinda crazy. Their lives were practically one for many years. Kylie cannot function without Jordyn, literally. She cannot go her entire life without her. Jordyn got honest about it and Kylie can see her side,” a source said.

Fans will be able to see more of Kylie Jenner and the family’s antics when KUWTK returns for a new season later this month.