Police Officer Relieved Of Duty After Video Shows Him Throwing Assault Victim To The Ground

A woman in Miami-Dade County, Florida, called 911 after she was allegedly attacked by a man with a gun. When the two police officers arrived on the scene, however, they appeared in no mood to actually help her.

Dyma Loving and Adrianna Green stated that during an argument with a man named Frank Tumm, he pulled out a firearm and brandished it at them. He had left the scene by the time the two police officers, identified as Officer Alejandro Giraldo and Officer Calderon, arrived to take their report.

Reportedly distraught, Loving was struggling to remain calm throughout the interaction, and the two officers took exception to the fact that she was so upset. Seemingly unequipped to deal with her distressed state, Giraldo pushed Loving up against the nearby fence. Fortunately for her, Green had her camera rolling and caught the entire thing on video, which she later posted to social media.

Loving, who was already traumatized by the incident with Tumm, seemed panicked by the officer’s sudden and unexpected use of force and screamed at him to let her go. When he didn’t, she tried to free herself. Calderon allegedly got involved as well, resulting in her being thrown to the ground in a headlock. It was at that point that a third officer came to help the first two put Loving in handcuffs.

Throughout the interaction, Loving screamed for them to let her go.

"Both police reports and [arrestee Dyma] Loving's own account confirm she had neither behaved in a physically aggressive way nor threatened cops prior to [Officer Alejandro] Giraldo's violent behavior. Cops did not detain the neighbor [Frank] Tumm, who pulled a gun on the women." pic.twitter.com/r5ppkv41fG — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 14, 2019

Once handcuffed, they marched her to their police vehicle nearby and forced her into the backseat, apparently taking her into custody for “disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.”

The incident took place on March 5, but the footage has since gone viral and has resulted in an inquiry into the incident being launched. The report of Loving’s arrest stated that she had become “irate” and was “causing a scene.” Reportedly, at no point did she become in any way physical or violent.

When they decided to arrest her apparently for being distraught, she “violently” pulled her arm away and “tensed in front of her not allowing her to be handcuffed behind her back.”

Loving explained that she was becoming increasingly distressed throughout the encounter because one of her children was ill, and her cellphone had died so she couldn’t phone them to find out if they were alright.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez has since called the footage “deeply troubling” and confirmed that Giraldo has been placed on “administrative duties” while the office investigates his use of force.

“Upon becoming aware of the video posted on social media, an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer,” Perez said. “An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof.”