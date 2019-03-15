‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, March 14: Taylor’s Guttural Sobs Worries Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) informed Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) that she was leaving for Paris. Taylor was sad to see her daughter go, and was especially upset because Steffy said that she wanted to give Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) a chance to heal. Taylor wanted Steffy to fight for her family instead of giving Hope and Liam space to work on their marriage, per She Knows Soaps.

Taylor took a phone call. She became distressed as the call progressed and cried, “Oh no! Please God no!” Steffy did not know what the phone call was about and asked her mother what happened. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Caroline Spencer has died.

At Il Giardino, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was puzzled by her phone alert. She could not remember that she had lunch plans with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and now that she was at the restaurant, Brooke was also not there. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) also found out that his meeting with the mayor was not on that day. The two them then figured that someone was trying to set them up. They also guessed that Justin (Aaron D. Spears), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Sally (Courtney Hope) were the culprits. Bill did not mind spending the time with Katie and they soon settled in for some good conversation and food.

Katie left the table to freshen up. While she was away, memories of their relationship flashed through Bill’s mind. When Katie got back to the table, he informed her that he had just received horrible news. Katie panicked about Will (Finnegan George), but Bill reassured her that their son was fine.

At Spencer Publications, Donna mused that Brooke was out of town. Justin also slyly noted that the mayor might not pitch for the meeting with Bill. The two had obviously set Katie and Bill up. Sally wondered how Katie actually felt about Bill. Donna opined that her sister was secretly hoping to get back together with him.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) visited Liam to find out how he was coping after the loss of Beth. Liam told him that he was still trying to deal with her death. They talked about Steffy’s trip. Liam thought that it would be a good thing for him and Hope as she had become very attached to Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville).

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.