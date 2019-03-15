Halsey Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction During iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

Halsey hit the stage to open the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, where she gave an incredible performance of some of her hit songs aside her rumored beau, Yungblud, and, according to The Daily Mail, almost suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while she was at it.

The 24-year-old singer rocked a sexy black leather mini dress that barely hit her upper thigh and was held up by thin, silver chain spaghetti straps for her act, one of which almost failed her during the performance of her hit song, “Without Me.” While she belted out the tune, one of the straps slipped off her shoulder, causing part of her dress to fold down in a fashion that threatened to expose her bare bosom, as she opted to go braless underneath her edgy ensemble. Fortunately, the top half of her dress stayed in place and she avoided what could have been a seriously revealing mishap as she sang her hit single without missing a beat.

The singer, who sported bright pink hair for the awards ceremony, then transitioned into her latest tune, “11 Minutes,” and was joined on stage with collaborators Travis Barker and Yungblud. Halsey’s chemistry with the 20-year-old British rocker was undeniable as they played the guitar together, fueling the romance rumors that have been circulating the pair even more.

According to E! News, Halsey and Yungblud were first romantically linked last November, shortly after her breakup with on-again-off-again boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy. Since then, the pair has been spotted together an increasing number of times, and even took a trip to Disneyland last month following the release of their song, “11 Minutes,” on Valentine’s Day. While they have not officially confirmed their relationship, fans are all but certain the pair are more than friends, considering the sweet social media snaps they’ve shared of each other.

Halsey was up for three awards at last night’s ceremony — female artist of the year, best lyrics, for her tune “Without Me,” and best cover song, for her rendition of “Lucid Dreams.” While she unfortunately did not come out victorious in any of the categories, she did take home a trophy for the L’Oreal Paris Fangirls Awards, and gave an empowering speech as she accepted the award.

“I have watched my fans and I have been a part of fandoms and I have seen people be motivated and be passionate and determined about something,” she said to the audience, according to iHeartRadio. “In a time where it is so necessary to have feeling and to have empathy, so when I see a fangirl or a fanboy or a fan-anyone I see a person who is capable of feeling and capable of affecting change and that means a lot to me. So, thank you.”