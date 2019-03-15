Watch Cagliari Calcio Vs. ACF Fiorentina Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Serie A Round 28 Opener Live Online

An injury-ravaged ACF Fiorentina must try to salvage three points away against a Cagliari Calcio side desperate to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Cagliari Calcio may sit only six points clear of the Serie A relegation zone in just their third season since their previous stint in Serie B, but they have to feel comfortable coming home to Sardinia where they have won three of their last five league matches, per Soccerway, to face 10th-place Fiorentina who will be looking to take the full three points despite showing up with an injury-hit squad. At just seven points shy of the final UEFA Europa league qualification slot, the Violet have a chance at returning to Europe after a year absence — but they will need to win the Friday night match that will live stream from Cagliari.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 16,200-seat Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy, on Friday, March 15.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Cagliari-Fiorentina live stream at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, or 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 16, India Standard Time.

To win that European spot, Fiorentina will likely need to win the lion’s share, if not all, of their remaining 11 matches, and on Friday, they will need to do it without winger Federico Chiesa, who is out with an abdominal strain, according to SB Nation.

The match also pits the ninth-ranked defense in Serie A — and the fifth-ranked home defense — in Cagliari, against the team that has scored the sixth-highest goal total with 42, per Sky Sports. But though Cagliari have struggled to find the back of the net, with just 23 goals, they also boast the league’s seventh-ranked goal producer in Leonardo Pavoletti, whose 10 account for nearly half of his team’s total.

Leonardo Pavoletti of Cagliari is tied for seventh in Serie A among goal scorers with 10. Enrico Locci / Getty Images

