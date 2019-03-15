Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: Presenters And Performers Announced

Will Smith, Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Migos, and other big stars slated to appear.

Now that the iHeartRadio Music Awards have all been handed out, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainment industry will be focused on the next major awards show: the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019. And, to get viewers excited for the premier awards program for children, Nickelodeon has just released a list of the celebrity presenters and performers who will be appearing at the ceremony on Saturday, March 23.

Stars from film, television, and music will appear onstage — and hopefully get slimed — at the Kids’ Choice Awards, according to a March 14 press release from Nickelodeon, published on The Futon Critic.

Ariana Grande, Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Jason Sudeikis, Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Paris Berelc, Caleb McLaughlin, Kiernan Shipka, Ally Brooke, Josh Peck, Lilly Singh, and David Dobrik are all slated to be in attendance.

Additionally, cast members from some of the hottest upcoming movies will join in on the fun, including Aladdin’s Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott; Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer from Shazam!; and Dora and the Lost City of Gold’s Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez.

And, of course, some of Nickelodeon’s top talent will also be at the Kids’ Choice Awards, including JoJo Siwa; Henry Danger’s Jace Norman and Riele Downs; Ryan from Ryan ToysReview and Ryan’s Mystery Playdate; Scarlet Spencer and Dallas Dupree Young from Cousins for Life,;and Knight Squad’s Owen Joyner, Daniella Perkins, and Lilimar.

Migos is both performing at the Kids' Choice Awards AND nominated for a #KCA?! 2019 is their year ???? pic.twitter.com/iXMSCC4Qcp — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 15, 2019

Multiplatinum hip-hop trio Migos — Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo — will provide entertainment at the event by performing a medley of their big hits. DJ Mustard will be joining the group onstage for the special set.

The Kids’ Choice Awards will be hosted by music mogul DJ Khaled. Orange blimp-shaped awards will be handed out in numerous categories, including Favorite Funny TV Show, Favorite TV Host, Favorite Cartoon, Favorite Movie Actor and Actress, Favorite Superhero, Favorite Butt-Kicker, Favorite Music Group, Favorite Song, Favorite Video Game, and Favorite Gamer.

Avengers: Infinity War earned the most nominations, with a total of 10. Black Panther is up for five awards, and Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation both got four nods. A complete list of nominees can be found in a previously published article from The Inquisitr.

Fans can vote for their favorites right now at KCA2019.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone, and Android devices in the U.S.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 will air live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, March 23, at 8 p.m.