J. K. Rowling Keeps Discussing ‘Sexual Dimension’ Of Dumbledore And Grindelwald, Movies Continue To Ignore It

After the incredible success of the Harry Potter franchise, it seems its author, J. K. Rowling still cannot move on from the wizarding world she’s created. After writing the books, Rowling continues to retroactively re-write, or provide new facts about the characters motivations, personalities, none of which seem to have ever made it into her actual writing. An interesting Polygon article thoroughly outlines this practice that Rowling has been engaging in since 2007 when she publically announced that the Headmaster of the school of wizarding, a key supporting character in the Harry Potter series, was in fact gay. The revelation came months after the last book was published, and added nothing to the depiction of the character in the books prior to.

However, when the prequel film series, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, announced a sequel entitled The Crimes Of Grindelwald, fans took notice. The film cast Jude Law as Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, the former best friend, lover and eventual nemesis to Dumbledore. The presumption by audiences was that Dumbledore’s sexuality and relationship with Grindelwald would finally be addressed, and be considered as canon since it will appear in a prequel to the Harry Potter films.

(L-R) Callum Turner, Zoe Kravitz, Jude Law, J.K Rowling, and Eddie Redmayne attend 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' World Premiere at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on November 8, 2018, in Paris, France.

The Crimes Of Grindelwald’s IMDb page lists Rowling as the sole screenplay writer. So it stood to reason that she would finally address Dumbledore’s sexuality in the film. However, fans were dismayed when no such relationship was explicitly or even subtly hinted at, as outlined in this CNN report. Despite this, Rowling continues to discuss their sexual relationship in the commentary track of the recently released Blu-ray and DVD release of Crimes Of Grindelwald, as reported by Vanity Fair.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship. But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know. So I’m less interested in the sexual side – though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship – than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships.”

It’s unclear as to why Rowling keeps mentioning character traits of her characters on social media and in conversation, without ever explicitly displaying them in her actual works.

