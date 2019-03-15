PewDiePie Is Referenced In Christchurch Mosque Shooting, The YouTube Star Responds

Brenton Tarrant, live-streamed one of the shootings and during the video, PewDiePie is referenced.

It has been revealed that prior to one of the devastating mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, a shooter referenced YouTube celebrity, PewDiePie. It is alleged that the shooter asked people to subscribe to PewDiePie before entering the mosque and opening fire. PewDiePie has since responded.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Friday afternoon, local time, in New Zealand, mass shootings occurred in two separate mosque attacks. These attacks occurred during prayer time. As yet, the amount of people killed and injured has not yet been officially confirmed. However, The Sydney Morning Herald has stated that at least 50 people have been killed in the shootings.

One of the shooters involved in the attacks live-streamed his attack. Brenton Tarrant, an Australian, is named as the person who live-streamed the shooting. He is also believed to be one of the shooters. It has also been reported that Tarrant posted a 37-page manifesto online and claimed that the shootings should be considered “a terrorist attack.” In addition, it is believed that he also bragged on Thursday night via his Facebook account that he would “carry out an attack.”

New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush has confirmed that four people are currently in custody in relation to the Christchurch shootings. Of those, one is believed to be a woman, the other three are male.

Multiple explosive devices have been located on vehicles close to the attacks. These have since been disarmed by New Zealand military.

A video has been circulating that shows the shooter both prior to the attack as well as during the shooting. Authorities are asking people not to watch or share the video in an attempt to curb the glorification of the shooting. However, enough people have seen the video to notice that YouTube star, PewDiePie, is referenced prior to the shooter exiting his car and entering the mosque.

“Remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie,” the person is believed to have said, according to Dexterto.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, PewDiePie has been plagued by fans’ attempts to get others to subscribe to his YouTube channel. Even advertisements have been taken out in Wall Street’s Journal asking people to subscribe. So, it is possible this is what the shooter was referencing.

However, as soon as PewDiePie heard that his name had been mentioned in the Christchurch shootings, he took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the matter.

“Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch,” PewDiePie posted to his official Twitter account.

“I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families, and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

PewDiePie has not yet given a further statement on the matter.