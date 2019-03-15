Sarah Wayne Callies Crosses Over From ‘The Walking Dead’ To ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ — To Direct An Episode

The actress used to star as Lori Grimes in 'The Walking Dead'

Since AMC announced its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, there have been talks of crossovers between it and the original series, The Walking Dead. Already, Morgan (Lennie James) has crossed over to Fear and, in the upcoming fifth season, Dwight (Austin Amelio) will also turn up in Fear‘s landscape. Now, news of another Walking Dead actor crossing over has been announced.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Lori Grimes in The Walking Dead for several seasons, will cross over to Fear. However, she will be appearing behind the camera in a directorial role.

Lori played Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) wife and the mother of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) from Season 1 until her death during childbirth in Episode 4 of Season 3 of The Walking Dead. So, with her death, it was impossible she could appear in the same universe. However, she was happy to return in order to direct an episode for Fear the Walking Dead.

“It’s a really cool time to become a female director,” Callies recently revealed to The ISA at Sundance.

This is not Sarah’s directorial debut. She has previously directed episodes for Colony and Unspeakable. Both of these series are ones in which she has also acted. Directing herself was something she found challenging. However, being able to direct an episode of a show in which she wasn’t appearing was certainly appealing to the actress.

“So far the only thing I don’t like about it is having to direct myself, and so the great joy of the Fear job is I’m not acting in it. And so I get to just focus on connecting with the actors and tracking the story and working with the department heads. It’s so awesome. I love it.”

Sarah Wayne Callies is also not the first actor from the Walking Dead universe to direct an episode. Colman Domingo, of Fear the Walking Dead fame, also directed Episode 12 (titled “Weak”) of Fear during Season 4. Domingo was the first actor from either series to direct an episode, according to Comic Book.

Michael Cudlitz has also since directed an episode of The Walking Dead. He directed Episode 7 (titled “Stradivarius”) of Season 9.

As yet, there is no news on which episode of Fear the Walking Dead will be directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

As yet, there has been no premiere date for the upcoming fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead. However, in previous years, it has usually premiered quickly after the season finale episode of The Walking Dead.