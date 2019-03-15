Cardi B Thanks The Haters Who Say ‘Mean Things’ For Making Her iHeartRadio Music Award Win Possible

Cardi B has been on a winning spree this year.

Following her Grammy Award win for Best Rap Album in February, the “I Like It” rapper took home another trophy on Thursday at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The New York native won Hip Hop Artist of the Year, beating hip-hop heavyweights Drake, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott. The award follows her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which released in April 2018.

According to HotNewHipHop, Cardi accepted her award via jumbotron, as she didn’t physically attend the event. The 26-year-old star did take time to record herself thanking her fans and supporters as she sported a white Chanel button-up and a black beret with a long, black bob. She also took the opportunity to address her “haters” and stated that they are the ones who motivate her the most.

“And to all my haters, you know I gotta thank my haters, you know what I’m saying,” she said. “Y’all be saying mean things and y’all be thinking those mean things is gonna discourage me, but that just makes me go harder…because if everybody gives compliments, I get comfortable.”

Cardi has made similar sentiments since her music career took off in 2016 after she appeared on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has historically clapped back on social media to commenters who discuss her appearance, her relationship with her husband Offset, or her music. The star even went so far as to delete her Instagram account in February following social media users being against her Grammy win.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and was broadcasted live by Fox. Recent The Masked Singer winner T-Pain hosted the event, which included performances by Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, John Legend and others. According to Elle, Cardi had other obligations that stopped her from attending the show.

“I’m busy doing a couple of things,” the rapper and fashion designer said.

In addition to her win, the “Money” rapper was nominated for several other categories, including Song of the Year (for “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5), Female Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration (three of her songs are nominated: “Finesse (Remix),” which she recorded with Bruno Mars; “Girls Like You,” a collaboration with Maroon 5; and “I Like It,” by Cardi, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin), Hip-Hop Song of the Year (“I Like It”), R&B Song of the Year (“Finesse (Remix)”), Best Fan Army (BardiGang), and Best Music Video, per Elle.