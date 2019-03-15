Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Sizzles In Leather Bra On Instagram

Jesy Nelson isn’t one to shy away from the cameras, as is proven by her Instagram page. On Thursday, the Little Mix star took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a leather bra that puts her busty figure on full display.

This particular photo features the 27-year-old British singer in the sexy number that has two thin straps, tying around Nelson’s neck in a way that helps accentuate her cleavage. She teamed the bra with a black skirt, featuring a matching leather waistband that sits high on her frame, highlighting her hourglass figure, particularly her curvy hips and derriere.

The singer is posing in what appears to be the living room of a home. She is facing the camera, flashing a powerful gaze at the onlooker with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. Nelson is wearing a face full of makeup, with a gorgeous brown smokey eye highlighted by a black cat eye eyeliner and curled-up mascara.

Her long chocolate hair is swept to the side and down in loose waves that fall over her right shoulder and onto her chest, reaching down to her waist. The nude lipstick she is wearing allows the focus to remain on her eyes, while bronzer accentuates her cheekbones and contours her face.

The post, which the singer shared with her 5 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 125,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the Romford native in a host of languages, from English and Spanish, to even Georgian.

“Girl you just kill me,” one user wrote in all caps for emphasis.

“Flawless as usual,” another one chimed in, paired with red hearts and heart eyes emojis.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Nelson has recently been in the news for her growing romance with Love Island star Chris Hughes. The reality TV star recently gave a sweet interview during Cheltenham Festival in which he said that Nelson leaves him speechless, the report continued.

“It’s great, she’s a lovely girl, and I’m going to bring her to a race one day,” he said during an interview at the race, according to the Daily Mail report. “She’s never been to a race before, I said I’ll bring her back next festival, she’s rehearsing this week, very busy schedule these girls. She’s great.”