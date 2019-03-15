‘Captain Marvel’s Ending Could Have Been Drastically Different, According To Film’s Editor

Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios most recent success and for good reason. The film features the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first ever female superhero and an incredibly powerful depiction of such. However, being touted as the film that precedes the end of the 10 years of MCU storylines from Avengers: Infinity War, as will be seen in Avengers: Endgame, a lot was riding on Captain Marvel’s shoulders. Therefore, the ending of the film needed to explain the character’s absence in the MCU for the 25 years between the events of Captain Marvel and those of Avengers: Endgame. While the ending of the movie satisfactorily does that, a new report from Entertainment Tonight shows that it might not have been the case, as there was a different ending planned initially.

Captain Marvel spoilers will follow from here on out.

Captain Marvel follows the story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) a soldier in a group of Alien warriors, who accidentally arrives on Earth, only to find out that she was abducted as a Human, and deceived into thinking she was an alien herself. Discovering that her powers are from an accident and that her life was ripped away from her only to have her be a weapon during a war between two alien races, Danvers ends up having to choose a side.

Actor Ben Mendelsohn attends the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Captain Marvel’ at Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Captain Marvel saw the character realize that the Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) wasn’t the enemy, but rather a war refugee, trying to unite his family and find a home for his people. The theatrical ending of the movie saw Captain Marvel leave behind her best friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and her daughter, in order to join the Skrulls and find them a home, while also implying that she will fight the Kree on their behalf as well. The scene sees Marvel blast off into space with Talos and his people in a ship accompanying her.

However, when speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the film’s editor, Debbie Berman, recalls a different ending planned.

“It used to end with Carol flying off into space alone, and I found that a bit jarring. It felt like we needed a stronger visual to assert a more specific justification for her leaving and disappearing for so many years. So we added Talos and his family in their spaceship waiting for her, and they all fly off together. It gave her more of a sense of purpose and made it easier to believe that she left her newfound life on Earth because she was with a friend we knew she cared about, and for a more specific mission.”

Berman is correct in her assertion that the changes, that she credits to herself, were instrumental in explaining Marvel’s 25-year absence from Earth. Ending an intergalactic war between two alien races would take a while. Her friendship with Talos also gave weight to that decision, since it was already established that the character is loyal to her friends.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theatres.