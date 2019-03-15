Sean Bean Discusses The Unaired Original ‘Game Of Thrones’ Pilot

'I think they were trying to portray what could be achieved,' Season Bean explains.

Over the years, fans have wondered about the previously filmed but unaired pilot episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones. But now, Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in the first season of Game of Thrones, has opened up and revealed details of the original pilot of the hit epic fantasy series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a mysterious pilot episode of Game of Thrones was filmed but never aired. In fact, it is believed that the show’s creators disliked the episode so much that they rewrote Episode 1 and reshot the entire episode. This is the pilot episode that fans know and love today. While there were some changes, little is known about the content of this original pilot episode. Now, Sean Bean has broken his silence on the first draft.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bean reveals his thoughts on filming the first episode.

“I think they were trying to portray what could be achieved: the kind of wonder and awe, the vast scale and complexity, all these war-faring tribes, the magic, the beauty, and the treachery.”

However, he did believe it was very difficult to try to fit all of what Game of Thrones could encompass in a single episode. Although, he did believe there were some good moments in the original pilot episode.

While some parts of the original Game of Thrones pilot went on to be used in the new pilot, there were things that were cut. In addition, there were scenes that were changed completely in the rewriting.

Sean Bean remembers a scene involving Ned’s son, Bran, in the original pilot episode of Game of Thrones. He also recalls a scene involving another of Ned’s children, Arya, that were both different from what ended up airing.

“There are some nice scenes with [Arya]. I quite enjoyed those scenes because there was a lot of horrible backstabbing going on, and I think those scenes stood out because they were very natural and people could identity with them: a father and his children.”

Bean also describes an omitted scene involving a banquet with King Robert Baratheon. In this scene, Sean believes that the tensions were beginning to show between all sides.

Sean Bean may remember the filming of the original pilot of Game of Thrones with fondness. However, according to showrunner, David Benioff, it was “one of the most painful experiences” of his life.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, and its individual episodes, has not yet been released.