YouTube Star Lilly Singh Replacing Carson Daly On Late Night TV

While most YouTube stars have been unable to take their online career and launch it into the Hollywood stratosphere, it seems one comedienne is looking to do just that.

As reported by Variety, YouTube star Lilly Singh has been pegged to replace veteran host Carson Daly, who currently hosts a late night talk show on NBC, which airs at 1:35 a.m. ET.

The show itself will see a bit of a revamp. Currently, Last Call with Carson Daly emulates most late night talk shows, featuring interviews with actors, filmmakers, musicians, comedians, and other celebrities. Similarly, Carson’s show also makes use of pre-taped musical performances by guest musicians.

Singh’s retitled show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, will also feature celebrity interviews, but will also make use of pre-produced comedy segments and other “signature elements.” The revamped show is set to premiere later this year in September, and as Variety notes, this will make Singh the only current female host on a late-night talk show produced by one of the big four television networks, ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. Similarly, this will make Lilly Singh the first Asian to host a major late-night show.

Doug Vaughan, the executive vice president of special programs and late night programming at NBC, expressed his excitement for Lilly’s new show.

“Lilly is truly a star and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family,” Vaughan said. “She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can’t wait to get started.”

An Indian woman is getting her own late night talk show. What a time to be alive! Congratulations ⁦@IISuperwomanII⁩! https://t.co/dRSXvC1Xrn — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 15, 2019

Lilly Singh appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to announce her new show.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh told Fallon. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

While Lilly Singh is best known for her comedy work on her YouTube channel, the comedienne has made a handful of appearances on the big screen. Per her IMDb page, Singh has landed several Hollywood roles in the past few years, appearing in films such as Ice Age: Collision Course, Bad Moms, and Fahrenheit 451.

Even with this recent announcement, Singh has kept busy updating her YouTube channel. At the time of this writing, Lilly boasts over 14.5 million subscribers and just shy of 3 billion total video views, spread across 772 uploads, per SocialBlade.