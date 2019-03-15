Taylor Swift Hints At New Music To Her Fans: ‘When There’s New Music, You Will Be The First To Know.’

Taylor Swift teased the possibility of releasing new music at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday.

The “Shake It Off” singer was awarded tour of the year during the annual music awards show. To accept her award, she wore a purple sequined romper and ponytail of blonde and pink hair with a long bang. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift’s recognition comes from her 2018 Reputation stadium tour, which ran throughout the second half of 2018 and included dates in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The Reputation tour reportedly sold more than 2 million tickets in the U.S. and grossed $345.7 million, which made the “Love Story” star the headliner of the highest-selling tour by any artist.

Before becoming a massive hit, spectators believed the tour would be a “flop” for Swift, despite the album of the same name being reportedly being the first album to surpass 2 million sales since Adele’s 2015 album 25, per Independent.Swift said the people who said no one would come to her tour, “really did wonders for my self-esteem.”

“I’ve learned a lot — life is really unpredictable,” Swift said. “People can make forecasts and predictions, but they may not come true if there’s an unforeseeable factor involved. And in this case, that factor was my fans. I honestly owe everything in my life to you.”

Swift’s fans have been speculating new music for weeks with due to the singer’s recent public appearances. She appeared on the cover of Elle magazine for its March cover, which led fans to believe that she was promoting new music. The “You Belong With Me” singer also hinted at working on new music during the 2018 American Music Awards. At the show, Swift mentioned that she was “excited about the next chapter” as she accepted her award for favorite pop/rock album.

The singer addressed the theories from her fans during her acceptance speech and said while she adores them for noticing what she says and does, she will announce her new music when the time is right.

“I love your passion. I love your attention to detail. I love how much you care,” she said. “I love seeing all the things you’re posting online, and I just wanted to let you know when there’s new music, you will be the first to know.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift’s Reputation stadium tour is available to stream on Netflix, with the singer having announced the exclusive concert in December.