NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Could Sign Carmelo Anthony To Boost Bench Scoring, ‘Blue Man Hoop’ Suggests

Does signing Carmelo Anthony make sense for the Warriors?

Despite the improvements made by several NBA teams, the Golden State Warriors remain as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2018-19 NBA season. It’s hardly a surprise why the expectations are high for the Warriors. After winning back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Warriors didn’t only retain their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, but they also managed to upgrade their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency.

However, like any other teams in the league, the Warriors are not perfect. The Warriors may have the best starting lineup, but their bench scoring currently ranks 29th in the NBA, just posting 28.8 points per game. According to Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop, the Warriors could address one of the major issues on their roster by signing 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who is still available on the buyout market.

“It’s not a hidden secret. The Golden State Warriors have one of the league’s worst benches. This is partially due to the fact that they’ve spent such a vast majority of their cap space on their starters that they didn’t save money to improve their bench. There is a player just looking for a chance to compete, would likely the take the minimum, and is one of the league’s all-time best scorers. That player is Carmelo Anthony.”

Carmelo Anthony investing in high school basketball network @overtime: https://t.co/QoW3CRA4M9 — Joseph Staszewski (@Joe_Staszewski) February 14, 2019

When the Chicago Bulls bought out his contract, the Los Angeles Lakers emerged as the top landing spot for Carmelo Anthony. However, with the Lakers already out of the playoff race, Anthony and his camp don’t think teaming up with LeBron James still makes sense. As of now, Anthony’s top priority is to sign with a team who is set to compete in the postseason and can give him a strong chance of winning his first NBA championship title.

At 34, there is no doubt that Carmelo Anthony is already on the downside of his NBA career, but he could still be a great addition to a team like the Warriors who needs a scoring threat in their second unit. In the 10 games he played with the Houston Rockets this season, Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds on 40.5 percent shooting from the field and 32.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

So far, it remains unknown if the reigning NBA champions have a real interest in signing Carmelo Anthony. Expect more rumors to circulate as the NBA Playoffs 2019 draws near.