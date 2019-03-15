‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Friday, March 15: Eric Is Back To His Old Tricks

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 15, 2019, reveal that there will be so much drama in Salem to close out the week, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

According to Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) return to his old habit of stealing his brother’s girlfriend. As many fans will remember, Eric previously stole Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) from his stepbrother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

Of course, Nicole was the love of Eric’s life, and they had a very long and complicated history together. Fans let it slide as many believed that Eric and Nicole were meant to be together. However, the second time around it’s a bit different.

Brady will find out that Eric kissed Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), who is the girlfriend of his brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder). Although Eric and Sarah began to develop feelings for each other after Sarah’s engagement to Rex ended, the couple eventually got back together, but Eric’s feelings didn’t fade.

Both Eric and Sarah have been trying to hide the romantic feelings they have for one another, but now that Brady knows the truth about their connection, he may tell Rex what’s going on.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) give his supposed biological father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), a stern warning about his mother, Diana.

All the while, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will take a turn for the worse. Marlena was shockingly poisoned by Diana, who wanted her out of the way so that she could have her husband, John, all to herself. However, Marlena didn’t die, but Diana may be going back to try and finish the job.

Instead, Marlena’s life is hanging in the balance, and it seems that she is starting to cross over to the other side when she sees her old friend, the late Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

Viewers will also see Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) give Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) advice about his love life. Stefan will tell Ben not to give up on his love with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Meanwhile, Ciara will be seeking advice from her grandmother, Julie Williams (Susan Hayes). Julie will counsel Ciara about her relationship with Ben.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.