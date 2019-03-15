‘Queer Eye’ Star Bobby Berk Offers To Help Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Decorate Her D.C. Housing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked the twitterverse to help her out with her furniture-less D.C. apartment on Wednesday, and none other than Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk jumped in to help the 29-year-old lawmaker.

“Is Instagram still down? Bc after 2 months almost furnitureless in DC I am trying to take you all on the riveting adventure of getting: a chair (Also, if you had to start a new apt from scratch, what would be the first 5 pieces of furniture/items you would get? Asking for me),” she asked her 3.5 million followers on Twitter.

Followers were quick to give her advice, some constructive and some sarcastic, while others offered up their own furniture to tide her over until she could find the time to get her home in order. That’s when Berk jumped into the conversation with a tweet aimed at AOC.

“Hey @AOC! I hear you need some help decorating your place. I’d be happy to help,” he wrote, with a kissing face emoji.

The Bronx native didn’t reply to the Queer Eye star’s offer, but fans were all over the idea, calling for a crossover show that features lawmakers getting their D.C. spaces amped up by the fab five.

This isn’t the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has turned to social media to talk about her Washington, D.C., housing. She lamented that it was difficult for her to afford an apartment in the gap between being elected and actually receiving her salary.

She said that the situation is “very unusual, because I can’t really take a salary. I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real.”

Berk isn’t afraid to get involved in politics on social media. Last week, the interior designer got into a heated exchange with Meghan McCain over the Green New Deal, a plan championed by Ocasio-Cortez.

Initially, Berk called out McCain for perpetuating misinformation surrounding the environmental plan. Specifically, he said that she claimed the deal would cost $93 trillion and would eliminate airplane travel and cattle, all false details that have been debunked.

Here is the clip. Thanks for setting her straight @JayInslee. Hopefully she’ll think before spreading more @realDonaldTrump lieshttps://t.co/GItRbvz0JN — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) March 4, 2019

McCain responded to Berk, saying she’d be happy to have a face-to-face conversation but didn’t want to engage in a Twitter war. She also clarified that she wasn’t a journalist, but a conservative commentator. He replied that he had no interest in discussing her point of view, which he says is based on false information.

Blatant lies are not a point of view honey! There are just a way to rile the base just like Trump does. I used to have a lot of respect for you and not lump you on with the likes of him, but you were literally repeating his lies and are becoming no better — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) March 6, 2019

The third season of Queer Eye drops on Friday on Netflix, though it doesn’t appear that Ocasio-Cortez’s remodel will be featured on the show.