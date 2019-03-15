Demi Rose Rocks See-Through Top In Latest Raunchy Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby took to her Instagram page on Thursday to do what she excels at: sharing sultry photos of her flawless body. In the social media snapshot in question, the 23-year-old model is featured in a see-through long-sleeved top that leaves little to the imagination.

The British beauty is lying on her side on a couch with her torso facing the camera, giving the onlooker a full view of her sheer top and busty figure. It looks like she is wearing a racy black bra underneath that consists of thin straps that cover just enough to censor the photo. She teamed her top with a pair of black pants, which she wore with a thick belt with a large gold buckle and other matching details at the front.

The model is holding her head on one right arm, while she is resting the other behind her head. Demi Rose is looking straight at the camera with a fierce gaze and her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing a generous layer of black mascara on her lashes, intensifying her gaze, while wearing a nude lipstick.

Judging by the clothes rack and the lighting in the background, Demi Rose is posing in a bedroom.

The post, which Demi Rose shared with her impressive 8.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 60,000 likes and more than 420 comments in just a half hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise her killer physique and beauty, as they often do, in a host of languages, including English, Spanish, among others.

“You seriously leave me speechless at how beautiful you are,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful bae absolutely beautiful,” another one chimed in.

While Demi Rose has previously attributed her flawless physique to genetics, she admitted that she has to maintain a strict workout routine and diet to maintain it, according to a previous The Daily Mail report. The model grueling workout routine includes engaging in intense hip thrusts, partial squats and jumping lunges while she chooses to focus her diet on healthy proteins, like eggs and fish, paired with vegetables and nuts.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” she told The Daily Mail.