iHeartRadio Music Awards: Highlights And Complete List Of Winners

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on Thursday, March 14, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony aired live on Fox, iHeartMedia radio stations, and on iHeartRadio.

The winner of The Masked Singer, T-Pain, hosted the awards show. In his opening monologue, he made jokes about Taylor Swift’s height and how he once head-butted her boobs since he is shorter than she is, and he also told Garth Brooks to give him a call if he ever wants to start a band called “Dad Bods.” Later in the program, he came out wearing his infamous fuzzy monster costume to sing a bit of “Blame It (On the Alcohol).”

There were many great performances throughout the night. Halsey, wearing a black leather dress and sporting long pink hair, opened up the show with “Without Me” and “11 Minutes,” the latter featuring Yungblud and drummer Travis Barker.

Kacey Musgraves beautifully performed “Rainbow” while Coldplay’s Chris Martin accompanied her on piano. She sang while seated on a large, lighted rainbow, and the audience in front of the stage waved their arms while wearing blue light-up bracelets.

Other highlights included John Legend singing “Preach” with a gospel choir; the Backstreet Boys doing “No Place” and “I Want It That Way”; Alicia Keys performing “Raise a Man” with some help on piano from her 8-year-old son, Egypt; and the Artist of the Decade, Garth Brooks, playing a rousing medley of his hits “The Thunder Rolls” and “Friends in Low Places.”

Celebrity presenters included Chris Pratt, Steven Tyler, Katy Perry, Elle Fanning, Jamie and Corinne Foxx, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Bebe Rexha, Maren Morris, and Shay Mitchell.

As for the awards, below is the complete list of winners at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift, “Reputation” Stadium Tour

Artist of the Decade: Garth Brooks

iHeartRadio Innovator Award: Alicia Keys

L’Oreal Paris Fangirls Award: Halsey

Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons

Song of the Year: “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Female Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande

Male Artist of the Year: Drake

Best Duo/Group of the Year: 5 Seconds Of Summer

Best Collaboration: “Finesse (Remix),” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

Best New Pop Artist: Marshmello

Pop Album of the Year: Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: “High Hopes,” Panic! At the Disco

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Pray for the Wicked, Panic! at the Disco

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: lovelytheband

Rock Song of the Year: “Safari Song,” Greta Van Fleet

Rock Album of the Year: Trench, Twenty One Pilots

Rock Artist of the Year: Three Days Grace

Country Song of the Year: “Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Country Album of the Year: Rearview Town, Jason Aldean

Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist: Jordan Davis

Dance Song of the Year: “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Dance Album of the Year: Sick Boy, The Chainsmokers

Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “God’s Plan,” Drake

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Cardi B

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: BlocBoy JB

R&B Song of the Year: “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai

R&B Artist of the Year: Ella Mai

Best New R&B Artist: Ella Mai

Latin Song of the Year: “X,” Nicky Jam and J Balvin

Latin Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Best New Latin Artist: Manuel Turizo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “Mitad Y Mitad,” Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: BTSArmy, BTS

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category): “Consequences,” Camila Cabello

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category): “You’re Still The One,” Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category): “Delicate,” Taylor Swift

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category): Agnez Mo

Cutest Musician’s Pet (Socially Voted Category): Gracie, Lauren Jauregui

Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted Category): Tiffany Young

Song That Left Us Shook (Socially Voted Category): “I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga

Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category): Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)