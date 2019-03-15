Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade ‘Beyond Embarrassed’ By College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, is said to be absolutely devastated by the college admissions scandal that she and her family are currently tangled up in.

According to Hollywood Life, Olivia Jade, a popular YouTube personality, is worried sick that her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, will do jail time in the wake of the controversy.

As many fans already know, Lori and Mossimo, along with about 50 others, including actress Felicity Huffman, were indicted and arrested for allegedly bribing college coaches to claim their children were recruited athletes, and administers to help the kids cheat on college entrances exams such as the ACT and SAT in order to get them into prestigious universities.

Since news of the college admissions scandal dropped, Olivia has lost partnerships with brands such as Sephora and TRESemme. Meanwhile, Lori has been fired from all of her projects at the Hallmark Channel, including her popular TV series, When Calls The Heart.

“Olivia Jade is beyond embarrassed over this scandal. She feels horrible for her mom and has never been more upset. She is totally sorry for being involved in all of this college stuff and is terrified that her mom might go to prison for trying to help her get into school. Her friends and family are telling her that everything is going to be OK, but she doesn’t believe it at all. She just wants her parents to be OK and out of trouble,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to stay that Olivia is also very worried about how the scandal will impact her own career as she never even wanted to go to college, and only did so to make Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli happy. She now allegedly wishes she had put her foot down on wanting to skip college so that the scandal never happened.

The insider also reveals that Olivia is completely “devastated” by all of the drama, and that it feels like her entire world is crumbling down around her. She reportedly feels like her social media and YouTube status is being ripped away from her.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli posted $1 million bail and were released from custody this week. They are said to have agreed to pay brives totally about $500,000 to have their daughters be named as recruits to the USC crew time.

Neither Lori Loughlin nor Olivia Jade have made a public statement at this time.