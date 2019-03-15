Victoria’s Secret Model Nadine Leopold Goes Braless Under Open Cardigan On Instagram

Nadine Leopold took to her Instagram page on Thursday to flaunt her flawless figure with an open cashmere that leaves little to the imagination. In the photo in question, the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is sitting on the floor, leaning against a couch while donning the nude-colored cardigan she left unbuttoned at the front, showing that she is not wearing anything underneath.

The Austrian beauty is looking at a point off-camera as she plays with a strand of her hair in a seductive way. She teamed her beige sweater, which is by 360Cashmere as per her tag, with a pair of jeans with a patterned black and white belt that sit high on her frame, giving her outfit an elegant, modern twist. She is leaning back in a relaxed manner with her right arm resting on the couch, while she uses the other hand to touch her tresses.

She is wearing her light blonde hair in an unruly hairstyle, swept to the side and down in loose, natural waves that fall over her shoulders and onto her chest. Leopold is wearing minimum makeup, consisting essentially of a thin layer of black mascara on her lashes that helps bring out the blue of her eyes. She is wearing nude lipstick and just a touch of blush on her cheeks, showcasing the natural freckles on her nose.

The post, which Leopold shared with her nearly 600,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,000 likes and more than 50 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to gush over the model’s natural beauty, and to engage with her caption.

“You look pensive. But always beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful and sweet,” another commenter chimed in.

In addition to walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018, Leopold has fronted fashion campaigns for brands like Rivers Island and Botkier, according to a Harper’s Bazaar report. In the same article, the Austrian model opened up about her beauty routine, admitting that she never uses eye cream because she feels they make her feel puffy.

One of her beauty tricks consists of drinking a glass of hot water with lemon first thing in the morning, she said in an interview with the Fashion Spot. In addition, she added that she could not emphasize enough the importance of having a good sunscreen and applying it daily.