Emily Ratajkowski Seductively Licks Her Lips In Sexy Instagram Snapshot

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to raising eyebrows, and occasionally stirring up controversy. Ever since she appeared fully nude in the music video for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” the American supermodel has been lighting the world on fire, making a handful of movie and TV appearances, with roles in iCarly, Gone Girl, and I Feel Pretty, where she starred alongside her good friend, Amy Schumer.

When she isn’t modeling professionally and appearing at industry events, Ratajkowski is known for setting hearts on fire and titillating her fans on her Instagram profile. To date, Emily — or Emrata, as she is sometimes called — has racked up over 22 million followers, thanks in part to her revealing snapshots, some of which skirt the line when it comes to the popular social media platform’s policies on nudity.

That being said, while her most recent pic is not nearly as controversial, it’s still bound to prove just as popular with her fans and followers.

In Emrata’s newest snapshot, the buxom brunette can be seen from the chest up, in a rather sultry pose that has her pushing her hair back with both her hands. There’s not much in the way of clues or info, which would provide some background detail on this particular photo. The post lacks any sort of geotag information, and the photo’s background is a simple white backdrop. It’s difficult to discern if the effect was done digitally, but the picture of Emily features a white frame, almost as if the post is a photo of a Polaroid.

Of course, the main star of the show is Emily herself. While most of her figure is cut off, the model can be seen wearing a plunging red dress, as she accessorizes with a pair of ornate earrings and a nude lip. Speaking of which, Ratajkowski is licking her lips rather seductively, as she stares directly into the camera.

Unsurprisingly, Emrata’s latest snapshot has proven popular with her fans and followers. At the time of this writing, the post has accrued over 125,000 likes and 700 comments, despite having only been posted a little more than an hour ago.

Some fans asked the model about her unique earrings, while others took the time to praise her for her looks.

“Where are those earrangs [sic] from?” one user wrote.

“You’re soooooo cuuuute!!!!” another chimed in.

In the photo’s caption, Emily asked her fans why they were mad, and one fan chose to respond with a bit of snark and sarcasm.

“Because you dont PAY your rent,” the commenter wrote.

That particular comment seems to reference recent allegations against Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple has been taking advantage of a legal loophole that allows them to skip out on paying their monthly rent, which totals approximately $5,000. Even worse, the two have been accused of being inconsiderate neighbors, with one neighbor alleging that they blast music and host loud parties.