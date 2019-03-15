Marvel Updates ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Movie Poster To Include Danai Gurira’s Name After Backlash From Fans

When Danai Gurira was the only actor appearing on the movie poster who didn't get her name at the top of the poster, fans were outraged.

Even though Danai Gurira’s Dora Milaje general Okoye appeared on the new Marvel poster for Avengers: Endgame, her name was omitted from the title credits. When fans noticed the omission, Marvel was eventually forced to release a new updated version of the poster, displaying the star’s name.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marvel recently released its movie poster for Avengers: Endgame, not long after the arrival of the official trailer for the upcoming movie. While many fans were excited to see Captain Marvel’s inclusion in the Marvel movie poster, others noted an omission in the acting credits at the top of the poster.

The movie poster included images of the following Marvel characters: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Thanos (Josh Brolin), and Okoye (Danai Gurira).

However, while most of these names were included in the acting credits, Danai Gurira’s name was missing from the lineup. As Polygon points out, Gurira’s name was mentioned in the bottom block of acting credits. However, she was the only person featured in the poster image that was not given a position in the top credit.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/c4yyiShAqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Fans immediately took to social media to voice their displeasure about Danai’s omission.

“You got to have a meeting with your photoshop team,” one fan said on Twitter in response to Marvel’s omission. “Danai Gurira isn’t credited on top.”

“Odd to not see Danai Gurira’s name on this poster,” Black Girl Nerd‘s official Twitter account pointed out. “Made room for every actor but her.”

And, as a result of fan’s backlash against the omission, Marvel issued an updated movie poster that gave Danai top credit as well, according to Deadline.

As Polygon points out, sometimes acting crediting on movie posters can be reliant on negotiations between studios and agents, as well as other factors. So, Gurira’s exclusion from the acting credits listed at the top of the poster may have been decided more on monetary negotiations rather than who actually appears in the image on the poster.

However, regardless of how difficult it might be to give Danai Gurira top billing on the Avengers: Endgame movie poster, to actually add her name into the poster after negotiations, it would likely have been as simple as photoshopping her name in.

You can view the updated movie poster for Avengers: Endgame below.

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Avengers: Endgame will appear in theaters on April 26.