Georgia Fowler Dons Sexy Blue Lingerie For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

New Zealand model Georgia Fowler has been treating her Instagram fans and followers to a lot of sultry photographs lately to raise the temperature of her page.

And on Thursday evening, the model did the same by posting a picture where she could be seen donning a skimpy blue bra — one that she paired with matching underwear. The ensemble accentuated her curves, allowed her to expose an ample amount of cleavage, and also exposed her well-toned thighs.

Captured as part of Victoria’s Secret’s new campaign, the picture featured Georgia posing for the camera with one hand on her waist while she left her lips slightly parted and stared directly into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose. The model applied minimal makeup and let her brunette tresses down to keep it simple yet sexy.

The snap also featured Victoria’s Secret angel Romee Strijd, who donned a magenta-colored bra and printed panties. The blonde bombshell let her hair down, struck a side pose to highlight her pert derriere and enviable curves, threw her head back, and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts.

And because the two models have millions of followers on social media, the snap became an instant hit, so much so that it garnered more than 6,000 likes in less than an hour of going live, as of the writing of this piece.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that both ladies are truly stunning, while a few other fans said that Georgia deserves to become a Victoria’s Secret angel very soon because she has all the qualities of a top model.

This isn’t the first time that Georgia has been featured alongside another VS model, but as The Inquisitr earlier noted, last month, the 26-year-old stunner posed for a snap with Victoria’s Secret angel Stella Maxwell. In the pic, the two ladies could be seen wearing skimpy bras and panties from the lingerie company while lying beside each other to pose for the camera.

Similarly, Georgia was also featured in a risque photograph alongside Swedish beauty Elsa Hosk where the two ladies donned a pair of matching black-and-white checkered bikinis to flaunt their figures.

Right after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, Georgia also posted a picture where she was featured posing with supermodel Bella Hadid. In the monochromatic photograph, the two hotties could be seen flaunting their amazing bodies while posing for the camera.

The stunning model has also been featured posing with VS angels Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes, as well as with British model Megan Williams, to name a few.