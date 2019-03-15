‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Blows A Kiss In Skimpy Tiger Print Bikini On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is gearing up to release its 2019 edition in about two months by keeping its Instagram followers interested with steamy sneak peeks of what’s to come. On Thursday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling Boomerang featuring Samantha Hoopes in a barely-there bikini that puts her killer curves on full display.

In the clip in question, the 28-year-old swimsuit model is featured in black and red-orange tiger print two-piece bikini, consisting of a straight-cut top with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping draw attention to her voluptuous cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of skimpy bottoms that are positioned high on Hoopes’ frame, accentuating her wide hips, small waist and incredibly toned abs.

The Pennsylvania native is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down in straight strands that fall over her right shoulders and onto her chest. The Boomerang shows the model blowing a kiss at the onlooker, showing the the movement as she takes her right hand to her lips and then out, in a loop. She appears to be wearing light, natural-colored makeup that highlights her fresh face.

Hoopes is posing on a beach, in front of the ocean. As the hashtags shared with the post suggests, this footage is from when the model shot her spread in southern Australia.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 12,000 times, garnering more than 3,000 likes and more than 25 comments within just two hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for Hoopes, as well as to praise SI for their choice of models.

“All these young woman showing how woman can be SO much more than beautiful. Intelligent caring great work ethics. Strong and beautiful at the same time. Cheers to the empowerment of women all around the world,” one user offered.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously noted, Hoopes jetted off to Kanagroo Island back in October to shoot her sixth edition with the magazine, shot by Aussie photographer Josie Clough.

The issue will come out in May instead of the tradition February date, as a separate Sports Illustrated Swimsuit report pointed out.

“When Sports Illustrated launched SI Swimsuit in 1964, they chose February because back then there was a gap in sports,” the report noted. “But now there is no shortage of sports events in winter, so moving the issue to May aligns us perfectly with the joy that comes with the start of summer.”