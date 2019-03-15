‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Layne Is Talking! What Word Is She Saying?

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has been sharing sweet videos of her children on Instagram, and her most recent video shows off 7-month-old Layne seemingly saying a word on video. What word is the little girl saying? Dada!

“I guess I’ll count it. you win this time @coledeboer #dada,” Chelsea captioned with the sweet Instagram video.

This isn’t the first adorable video Chelsea has shared recently, though. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also shared a video of her 2-year-old son, Watson, counting.

Chelsea gave birth to baby Layne on August 29, 2018. That day just happens to be Chelsea’s birthday as well! On the new season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea gave birth to her daughter with Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea and Cole married in October 2016. The couple welcomed their son Watson into their family in January 2017. Not long after that, the couple revealed that they were expecting another baby. In March 2018, Chelsea took to her Instagram account to announce that she was pregnant with her third child. However, she didn’t just tell fans she was pregnant, but she also revealed that she would be having another girl.

“GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!”

Along with the social media post, she also shared a photo of the ultrasound to social media. When she gave birth, she announced her daughter’s name on social media revealing that she and Cole had picked the name Layne Ettie. Some fans wondered how Chelsea and Cole picked their daughter’s middle name and, according to Ok! Magazine, Chelsea revealed to her fans.

“I had a grandma named Nettie and my other grandma was Edna and they called her Eddie…so we thought Ettie was perfect.”

Along with baby Layne, Chelsea is also the mother to her 9-year-old daughter Aubree.

Fans met Chelsea on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was expecting baby Aubree with her then boyfriend. Things between Chelsea and Aubree’s father did not work out. Eventually, though, Chelsea met Cole. While the two have two children together, Cole is also an excellent stepfather to Aubree.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cole recently attended a father/daughter dance with Aubree. Not only that, but on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, he revealed that he would adopt Aubree, but only if that is what she wanted.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV on Monday nights. Fans can catch up with Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and their adorable family on the show.