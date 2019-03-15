Jordan Peele Says ‘Us’ Had Five Times The Budget Of ‘Get Out’

Peele talks about how having a larger budget for his new film brought him more freedom.

Jordan Peele has had several honest and upfront conversations with the media lately. With the opening of Peele’s new film, Us, being moved from March 15 to March 22, Peele shared some of his personal reservations about making films, and why he thought it was important for Us to have a bigger budget when compared to his last film, Get Out.

Peele, despite his fame and success, has a very modest approach to making films. Peele has admitted in the past that he often feels anxious before his film’s premiere, because he worries about letting his fans down. When he released Get Out in 2017, which was the first film he directed, he felt very worried about whether or not he would meet expectations. Peele has admitted experiencing similar feelings about the release of his new film.

”You know, it doesn’t feel too different. With Get Out, I had the fear that if it went wrong, it would go terribly wrong. I don’t have that fear with this movie, but of course there’s the fear of betraying the expectations of somebody who wants, essentially, Get Out 2, and what happens when they realize this is a very, very different movie,” Peele said, according to Contact Music.

While Peele might be experiencing the same anxiety about releasing his films, the two movies are comparably different. Peele revealed that there are fewer race issues demonstrated in Us compared to Get Out. One of the other differences about the two movies is their budget. Peele made 2017’s Get Out with a budget of only $5 million. After that experience, he felt it was important to obtain a larger budget for his next film. With the creation of Us, Peele has done just that. The budget for Us was $20 million.

Having a bigger budget, to Peele, meant he had more freedom to do what he wanted to do with his new film in comparison to the reduced leeway he felt he was given with 2017’s Get Out. The smaller budget Peele had for Get Out restricted him a bit, and Peele wanted to be able to do what he felt he needed to accomplish to make another great film.

”I had about five times the budget on this one, which by movie standards is still not that expensive of a film. That was the key for me. Otherwise, I may not have had my freedom,” Peele said, according to Contact Music.