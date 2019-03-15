Louis Tomlinson’s 18-Year-Old Sister Felicite Dies After Suspected Cardiac Arrest

Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Felicite, died of a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday. She was 18-years-old. Her death comes just two years after their mother died from leukemia. The Sun reports that one of her friends called an ambulance after she collapsed in her apartment. However, she passed away after paramedics arrived at the scene.

“We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene,” a representative for The London Ambulance told The Sun. “Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died.”

Felicite was a budding fashion designer and an Instagram star who had over a million followers on Instagram. Her last post on the platform was mirror selfie where she’s sitting on the floor. Many of her previous photos were selfies as well.

The comments sections of her photos have already started filling up with condolences for her.

“RIP dear ANGEL. Hope that you’re now with your beloved beautiful mum,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Rest in peace genuine shocked about this! Thoughts go out to the family.”

The Sun reports that drugs were not found on the scene and that her death has been categorized as “unexplained.” An autopsy along with toxicology tests will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

According to The Sun, Louis Tomlinson is “distressed and distraught” because of the news.

He recently released a song called “Two Of Us” dedicated to his mother Johannah. Its lyrics tell the heartbreaking tale of grief at the loss of a loved one:

“It’s been a minute since I called you

Just to hear the answerphone

Yeah, I know that you won’t get this

But I’ll leave a message so I’m not alone”

The Daily Mail reports that he was scheduled to perform the song on Comic Relief, a British charity telethon, but he has canceled the performance. According to the Mail, Louis and Felicite had a strong bond with each other and were often spotted hanging out with one another in London. He got the news about her death on Wednesday while he was in the city.

A source close to the family paid tribute to Felicite in a statement to The Sun. In it, they call her “absolutely adored” and describe the intense grief that her family is currently experiencing because of her death.

“It’s a massive loss to the world,” they said. “She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady.”