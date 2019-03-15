‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robyn Lawley Goes Nude In Throwback Instagram Pic

Sports Illustrated model Robyn Lawley is famous for her curvaceous figure and sense of style, and whenever she posts new or old pictures on her social media accounts, they become an instant hit among her legions of ardent admirers.

Thursday, March 14, 2019, was no exception, as the model took to her Instagram account and posted a throwback nude picture – one that featured her wearing nothing at all, except for a pair of black pointed-toe, high-heeled pumps. The model could be seen lying on a red-colored carpet with her legs wide open while she censored her breasts with one of her arms.

To strike an artistic pose, the model raised her other arm to hold an owl and she could be seen wearing a full face of makeup, comprised of a dark red lipstick, some black eyeshadow, and lots of mascara. Lawley wore her brunette tresses in soft curls and spread them on the carpet where she lied down.

According to the caption, the picture was captured by New York-based Danish photographer Kenneth Willardt, who specializes in celebrity, beauty, and fashion portraiture. Robyn’s sexy, yet very artistic picture was displayed in one of the photographer’s earlier projects entitled, Size Does Matter.

According to an article by The Fashion Law, the exhibition featured a dozen nude shots of the voluptuous model who, apart from the owl, also posed with bunnies, kittens, and a mini-horse, among other animals.

Per the caption of the picture, Robyn loved the photo shoot, as well as the owl, because it was, according to the model, the sweetest [among other animals].

Commenting on the photo, one fan said that it’s one of his favorite photos and that she looks absolutely gorgeous, while another one said that the only phrase that could justly describe the model is “a beautiful goddess.” Another commentator posted lots of kiss emojis on the picture and called the snap “absolutely divine.”

Prior to posting the nude picture, Lawley shared yet another risqué pic with her followers where she could be seen donning a skimpy blue-and-black bra while striking a side pose to accentuate her enviable curves. The model let her hair down, applied a soft-pink lipstick and some pink blush, and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sexy pose. Per the caption, the sexy-looking bra was from the brand Lonely Lingerie — a brand that specifically designs lingerie for plus-size women.

According to an article by Allure, Robyn, who is a plus-size model, said that it’s frustrating when people think that models her size are not healthy and that they are promoting an unhealthy lifestyle.