Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Reveal They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 Just Days After Wedding

Chance the Rapper married his longtime love, Kirsten Corley, last weekend, and now the newlyweds have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The 25-year-old musician, born Chancelor Jonathan Bennet, simply stated the facts in a typed-up note posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, March 14. He revealed that baby No. 2 will be another little girl, and she is expected to arrive in September. She will join 3-year-old big sister Kensli in the family.

E! News reported that Kirsten also shared the big news on her private Instagram account. She uploaded a photograph of herself in a tiny yellow bikini with her growing baby bump proudly on display.

Chance and Kirsten tied the knot five days prior to the baby announcement, on Saturday, March 9. While the couple had been dating for about six years, they have actually known each other since they were children.

In a series of tweets posted on March 6, the “No Problem” rapper explained how he first fell in love with his now-wife back in 2003 when he was just 9-years-old, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Kirsten, along with two other girls, danced to the Destiny’s Child song “Independent Women, Part I” at a party for adults that Chance was dragged to by his mother for the real estate company that she worked for at the time.

“[She was] the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth,” he wrote. “I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-synching in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.”

Chance immediately knew that he was going to marry Kirsten one day, and, on July 4, 2018, he finally popped the question. He proposed in the backyard at a family barbecue in their hometown of Chicago.

Their beautiful wedding took place at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, according to People. The ceremony took place under a large rotunda, which was decorated with white curtains and white flowers that overlooked the Pacific Ocean.

Kirsten looked stunning in Galia Lahav’s gorgeous Alma two-piece gown, which featured a corset top adorned with embroidered appliqués and Victorian flowers, and a high-waisted ball gown skirt. Chance looked dashing in a white tuxedo jacket, black slacks, and a black bow tie.

Guests at the wedding included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, and Kirk Franklin.