Former ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Star Carly Schroeder Enlists In The Military

Schroeder has expressed a desire to make a real difference in the world, ditching Hollywood for the U.S. Army.

In February, Carly Schroeder, the 28-year-old former star of Lizzie McGuire, decided to enlist in the military. Schroeder’s primary reason for doing this was to help promote her passions of aiding veterans and the homeless and also rescuing human trafficking victims. To make herself more capable of achieving her charitable goals, she figured enlisting in the Army was the best way to learn skills that could help her make a real difference in the world.

According to TMZ, Schroeder has been accepted into Officer Candidate School, and her training has also already started. She’s been training with sniper guns, something she has enjoyed learning about. Schroeder’s main goal in the army is to be accepted into military intelligence, so she can learn more about assisting victims of human trafficking.

Schroeder’s family was extremely supportive of her decision, which isn’t too surprising since she is a part of a military family. Schroeder’s father was a Green Beret medic, and her brother currently serves in the marines.

“I’ve been considering it for a while and it is a big choice, but thankfully my parents and my little brother were very supportive of me. My dad was actually in the Army, he was a Green Beret medic, and my little brother Hunter, he’s in the Marines now,” Schroeder said, according to The Daily Mail. “There is no way I am going to let the boys have all the fun.”

Schroeder realizes that speaking out about important issues like human trafficking is something people might not take her seriously for with her acting credentials. Schroeder played Melina Bianco alongside Hilary Duff, the main star of the series Lizzie McGuire, the role that she is probably best known for. Schroeder has also appeared on shows such as Law & Order: SVU, Ghost Whisperer, and she has also starred in several films.

'Lizzie McGuire' Star Carly Schroeder Says Army Prepping Her to Help Others Carly Schroeder's left Hollywood for the Army, because she's on a life mission to help out those who desperately need it … and feels it's ti… https://t.co/L8ynTVPgTX #social #entertainment #cosmetics pic.twitter.com/gVZvuFXP3I — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 14, 2019

She realized that joining the U.S. Army would not only make her goals serious ones, but ones that would be achievable through the knowledge and learning she will obtain. After all, she has mentioned in the past on social media the transformation she saw in her brother after she joined the Marines, and it is something she feels proud of.

“For 22 years, I’ve played dress up for a living. As an actress I’ve been kidnapped, gone blind, nearly eaten by lions and murdered on more than one occasion. I tormented Lizzie McGuire’s little brother on the Disney Channel, was a dolphin trainer, the first female soccer player on an all boys team and Harrison Ford once rescued me during an intense home invasion. That’s exciting and all, but in January I decided to raise my right hand and swear into the United States Army,” Schroeder posted on her social media, according to TheDaily Mail.