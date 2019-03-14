Ruth Bader Ginsburg Poster Vandalized With Swastika, ‘Die, Jew B***h’

Hate crimes in New York City are on the rise, and the latest target appears to be none other than Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Tuesday, authorities received reports that a poster promoting Ginsburg’s book, The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: American Icon, had been vandalized with anti-Semitic hate speech, as well as a Swastika, according to the Washington Post. On Wednesday, the New York City Transportation Authority sent out a pair of tweets about the incident.

“We’re terribly sorry your friend and our other customers at Nassau Av had to see this abhorrent vandalism. We have zero tolerance for hateful imagery anywhere in our system and will ensure that’s removed as soon as NYPD personnel have concluded their investigation.”

Scrawled across Ginsburg’s face on the poster were the words “Die, Jew B***h,” and a Swastika had been drawn over her mouth. The incident occurred at the Nassau subway stop in Brooklyn.

The transportation authority is working with the police to find the culprit, with the NYPD hate crime unit on the case. Once the police had gathered all the evidence they were able to glean from the poster, a cleaning crew removed it immediately, the transportation authority confirmed in the second tweet.

A poster in a Brooklyn subway of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was vandalized with this abhorrent graffiti. Thank you to @NYCTSubway for quickly addressing the situation. pic.twitter.com/waKwbku0PS — You're Talking Antisemitism (@YTantisemitism) March 14, 2019

Police and the subway authority originally learned of the incident after a passenger making use of the subway tweeted a photo of it to them.

Both the NYPD and the transportation authority have stated that this is a high-priority investigation, with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also vowing to bring the culprit to justice.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents the very best of our city. We’ll find whoever is responsible for this anti-Semitic trash and ensure they face consequences for trying to spread hate in New York City. If you have any information on this despicable act, please contact the NYPD,” de Blasio tweeted in response to the news.

The book which was being advertised on the poster was released in October of last year in celebration of the 25 years that Ginsburg has been serving as a Supreme Court Justice. At the time of her appointment in 1993, she was the first ever female Jewish Supreme Court Justice.

Today, she is the longest serving Jew in history in the country’s highest court. She is also the oldest currently serving member at 83.

Despite plenty of health battles, Ginsburg has continued to serve, most recently discovering and beating lung cancer after scans taken subsequent to her suffering a fall showed traces of the disease. It’s not the first time she has beaten cancer, having previously been diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.