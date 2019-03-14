Alex Trebek Thanks Fans For Outpouring Of Support Amid Cancer Battle: ‘I’m A Lucky Guy’

While he may be facing the toughest battle of his life, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is very thankful.

Earlier this month, the 78-year-old shocked fans by announcing that he was just diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which carries a grim prognosis. But since the news of his cancer diagnosis broke, fans from across the world have been sending Trebek cards and well-wishes and for that, he is incredibly thankful. Earlier today, the TV personality posted a video on the Jeopardy! Twitter page to express his thanks to fans in a short but heartfelt video.

“Hi everyone, I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the — believe it or not — hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards, and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement,” he said before sharing that he has also received a lot of love from former contestants.

He goes on to share that while it is not realistic for him to respond to each of the letters that he has received individually, he has read them all and appreciates all of the love, support, and advice that is being offered to him. He says that he is is overwhelmed and touched by the warmth inside of the letters and ended the post on a sweet note.

“I’m a lucky guy,” he said.

Alex Trebek on persevering in his fight against stage 4 pancreatic cancer: "Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy' for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done." https://t.co/6wvAcggQeK pic.twitter.com/ibVn9S4Fm4 — CNN (@CNN) March 7, 2019

As reported by The Inquisitr earlier this month, Trebek shocked fans by announcing that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Rather than having the media report the news, Trebek took it upon himself to let fans know of his recent health woes via a YouTube video on the Jeopardy! Channel.

The game show host, who told fans that he wanted to keep up with his tradition of being “open and transparent,” let viewers know that he wanted to share the news with them, rather than having them hear it from the Hollywood rumor mill.

Though the prognosis for his particular type of cancer is not very good — with many people living just two to six months after the diagnosis — Trebek bravely told his fans that he was going to fight the disease, and would continue working the job he loves.

“And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he told viewers in the video.

While he faces his battle with cancer, Trebek says that he still intends to go to work and do the job that he loves, joking that he needs to because his contract with the show isn’t up quite yet. Alex has served as host since 1984 — which equates to roughly 7,000 episodes of the hit show.