Beto O’Rourke Calls Trump’s Making Fun Of His Hand Gestures Petty And Small

Beto O’Rourke took the high road when asked to respond to Trump’s mockery of his hand gestures when he is speaking. While speaking to a reporter with The Hill, the 2020 presidential hopeful suggested that it was time to move beyond the “pettiness” and focus on what’s best for the country.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president told a group of reporters assembled at the White House Thursday morning that he thought Beto, who was born Robert Francis O’Rourke, looks “crazy.”

“I think he has got a lot of hand movement, I’ve never seen so much hand movement. I said, ‘Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?'” Trump said. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it. Study it, I’m sure you will agree.”

Trump, who has been criticized for his hand movements in the past, was met with a perplexed response from several reporters.

When asked at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa if he had seen Trump’s teasing and, if so, what he thought about it, O’Rourke said that he had nothing to say.

“I think people want us to rise above the pettiness, the smallness — they want us to be big, bold, ambitious for this country. That’s what I’m focused on and that’s what I see here today in Burlington,” he added.

.@BetoORourke up on the counter at the Beancounter Coffeehouse in Burlington pic.twitter.com/XY4N9Dqe18 — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) March 14, 2019

The former Texas congressman announced that he was running for president this week after an unsuccessful bid in 2018 against Republican Ted Cruz.

“This is a defining moment of truth for this country, and for every single one of us. The challenges that we face right now; the interconnected crises in our economy, our democracy, and our climate have never been greater,” he said in his announcement.

O’Rourke has been a favorite of liberal activists and young Democrats, though he is more of a centrist than several of the other 2020 candidates. He supports universal healthcare of all Americans and is in favor of more green initiatives, but doesn’t necessarily support the Green New Deal.

He also proclaims that he is a capitalist and says that harnessing the market is essential to addressing the challenges that the country faces. In particular, he thinks that the market is the best way to address climate change, which is a break from many of the people in the 2020 race.

O’Rourke joins a large field of prominent Democrats running for president in 2020, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, and Amy Klobuchar.