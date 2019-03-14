Kim Kardashian Models Rear-Flaunting Dress With Seductive Cut-Out In New Instagram Snap

The model and entrepreneur managed to find a dress that gives a slight peek of her most famous asset.

Fashion is one of Kim Kardashian’s passions, as well as a huge part of her career. The public is always dying to see what the model wears next. Fortunately for them, Kim posted a photo from her latest outfit fitting on Instagram that showcases one of her newest looks. According to the the photo’s tags, the dress was designed by Rick Owens. The glamorous white frock has a large cut-out on her back, dipping low enough to give us a peek of the top of her most iconic body part. The bronzed beauty also wears a barrette in her hair, parting it to the side. The photo shows her modeling an over-the-shoulder pose. Even though the picture was taken casually, Kim manages to still shoot a smoldering look into the camera.

According to Today, Kim posted a photo earlier in the same day of her rocking pastel blue hair. This likely means that Kim took one of the photos earlier than the day she uploaded it, but it’s also still a possibility that Kim took the photos on the same day and simply changed her hair colors within a few hours. After all, Kim is no stranger to experimenting with her hair color. At the beginning of December 2017, the reality television show star was attending events with platinum blonde hair. By the end of the month, however, she had already switched it up to a bright icy blue. In February 2018, Kim revealed that she wasn’t in the mood to return to her natural dark locks, and instead opted to dye her hair hot pink. In February of this year, she experimented with bright red hair in honor of Valentine’s Day.

While Kim is best recognized for her flashy hair colors and sexy style, there is a lot of work she does behind-the-scenes as well that has nothing to do with her appearance. According to Inside Edition, Kim has decided to pay for former inmate Matthew Charles’ rent for the next five years. Kim has become passionate about prison reform, advocating for the release of prisoner Cyntoia Brown and even aiding in the release of Alice Johnson, who had initially received a life sentence.

While the influencer is making headlines for her acts of service, fashion and beauty are clearly Kim’s specialty. The socialite has a whopping 130 million followers on Instagram alone to vouch for that. As for Twitter, which Kim sometimes uses to advocate for prison reform, she has an impressive 60 million followers.