‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory: Could All That Red In The New Trailer Be The Key To Defeating Thanos?

The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer gives audiences a lot to mull over. The trailer showcases new footage and a tone that is uplifting near the end, but definitely has a darker tone that could mean many different things. While the previous film featured many deaths, new ones could have been teased by the trailer itself. But there is an aspect in the visuals of the trailer, that could reveal how the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) is defeated in Avengers: Endgame.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there are unique sequences of the Endgame trailer that could tease very specific things, such as future deaths of some characters. But the Avengers: Endgame trailer, released on Marvel Studios’ official YouTube channel, has a common visual theme of highlighting the color red in flashbacks and present-day scenes, making it stand out immensely in the entire trailer, which could be a direct reference to an Infinity Stone. The Reality Stone is shown as being red throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), beginning with its introduction in Thor: The Dark World.

The stone was previously shown as being used by Thanos to trick the Guardians Of The Galaxy during their first encounter with the mad Titan in Avengers: Infinity War. A recent IGN report also alludes to the red filter in the trailer as being related to the Reality Stone. However, there could be more to it.

Cast & Crew of Avengers: Infinity War’ attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios? Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Charley Gallay / Getty Images

So far, many of the Infinity Stones have been directly linked to one or more members of the Avengers themselves. Most of the plot of Avengers: Infinity War saw Thanos’ hunt for the stones culminating in ripping out the Mind Stone from Vision (Paul Bettany). While Vision’s entire existence is dependent on the Mind Stone, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) derives her powers directly from the stone, as seen in Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

Another Avenger, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), has mastery over the Time Stone, which he had to reluctantly relinquish in Avengers: Infinity War to save Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) life. The first Guardians Of The Galaxy movie showed how the team, starting with Starlord (Chris Pratt) was able to withstand the effects of the Power Stone, possibly due to his being part Celestial, as revealed in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. And the events of Avengers: Infinity War tragically showed how Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was sacrificed in order for Thanos to acquire the Soul Stone.

Most recently, Captain Marvel took this connection a step further and revealed to audiences that Captain Marvel herself (Brie Larson) received her powers from a power core based on the Tesseract, revealed to audiences in the opening scenes of Avengers: Infinity War as being the Space Stone. With almost every Infinity Stone somehow linked to an Avenger, it’s possible that the overuse of red in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer could be referencing the Reality Stone as being the key to defeating Thanos and undoing his events from the previous film. However, which Avenger will be connected to the Reality Stone is still unclear.

While this is just a fan theory, it could explain the trailer’s focus on that visual tone. However, audiences will have to wait until April 26 for the release of Avengers: Endgame to find out.