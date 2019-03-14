Rosario Dawson Confirms Relationship With Senator Cory Booker

The actress has finally confirmed her relationship with the presidential hopeful.

Actress Rosario Dawson has finally confirmed the long-speculated relationship she has with Senator Cory Booker, The HuffPost is reporting. While the two have frequently been spotted out and about — and Booker has gushed about being in a relationship with an unnamed person — Dawson finally directly addressed their romance while being trailed by paparazzi at the Washington area’s Reagan National Airport on Thursday, March 14.

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving,” Dawson told reporters.

According to BuzzFeed News, Dawson was also asked about whether she thought Booker would be a good president. The Democratic New Jersey senator recently announced his presidential bid for the 2020 election.

“I think so, yeah,” Dawson said when asked about whether Booker would be a suitable president. “He’s an amazing human being.”

Dawson has been very vocal and active regarding her political views, which likely drew Booker’s attention in the first place. According to Politico, the Men in Black II and Rent star is a co-founder of the organization, Vote Latino, which is a platform dedicated to encouraging young Latinos to vote. For the 2016 presidential election, the actress was rooting for Bernie Sanders, even campaigning with the politician for a time. She ultimately ended up casting her final vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein after Sanders did not win the nomination. While Sanders has also announced he’s running for the 2020 election, it appears Dawson has shifted her support to a different candidate.

Rosario Dawson Confirms She's Dating Cory Booker, Says They're in Love https://t.co/BJMsFqhb2a — TMZ (@TMZ) March 14, 2019

Dawson also said she had no idea if wedding bells were in the couple’s future. As Politico points out, Booker would be the third president without a wife if he were elected, preceded only by James Buchanan and Grover Cleveland. During an interview with the radio show, The Breakfast Club, Booker admitted that he thought the person he was dating — now confirmed to be Dawson — would be a great first lady. When asked further questions about whether he would marry the then-unknown person, he declined to confirm or deny and revealed he felt “uncomfortable.”

While Booker and Dawson have tried to keep their relationship private in the past, it’s been clear the two are smitten. On The Breakfast Club, Booker referred to the woman he was dating as his “boo” and said she was “really special.” Only time will tell if Booker is elected and will take Dawson to the White House with him.