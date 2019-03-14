WWE News: WWE Promoting Big Superstar As Honorary Member Of The Shield At Upcoming Live Events

With Dean Ambrose leaving the company, will someone else join The Shield?

This past Sunday at WWE Fastlane, The Shield supposedly had their last match ever together as a stable. On Monday Night Raw the evening after, they gave their farewell address as they have officially disbanded for good. With Dean Ambrose reportedly still leaving WWE after his contract expires in April, The Shield should be done for good, right? Well, one would think that is the case, but a big superstar is currently being billed as an “honorary” member of The Shield at live events.

In April, Dean Ambrose’s WWE contract will expire and he is expected to leave the company sometime after WrestleMania 35. That’s not to say that he will never return, but the company has even confirmed that he’s not going to re-sign and wrestling websites have reported he turned down an offer in the seven figures.

Now, The Shield is down to just two members, but after the happenings of the past week, many expect the group to split up entirely. While that would seem to be the logical solution, it appears as if WWE actually wants to keep the name of the group going a while longer.

At WWE Live Events scheduled for after Ambrose is set to leave the company, a six-man tag team match is scheduled with Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre taking on The Shield and an honorary team member. As strange as it may sound, it’s even weirder that the honorary member is Braun Strowman.

WWE

Yes, it is going to be Strowman partnering with Reigns and Rollins as “The Shield” for the WWE European tour that will take place in May. Of course, it’s always possible that things could change after WrestleMania 35 and that tour is still two months away, but that’s the plan as of now.

It’s a very interesting card and it has been revealed rather early since the biggest pay-per-view of the year is set to happen in less than a month. Still, Cageside Seats has confirmed that Strowman is that “honorary” member of The Shield for those big six-man tag team matches.

For the European tour, most of the WWE Live Events will have both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live superstars on the card. As of now, that match is scheduled for six different shows on the tour with the same line-up for each of them.

A lot of people thought The Shield would be done after their “one last match” at Fastlane and their farewell address on Raw. While the normal version of the stable appears to be history, Braun Strowman will jump in as an honorary member for a handful of shows, at least.