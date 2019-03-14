Iggy Azalea Receives A Disgusting Gift In The Mail And Calls For The FBI

Iggy Azalea might have a new single and music video dropping at midnight, but it seems she’s been distracted by a gift she recently received in the mail, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

The Australian rapper took to Twitter to explain to her fans that she had received something really disgusting.

“Someone sent a vile of semen in the mail and the office assistant had to unknowingly open the package. I – Who – FBI!!!,” she tweeted in shock.

“We have your DNA! Idiot. Hope you like the sex offenders registry,” the “Trouble” hitmaker expressed.

Iggy was so grossed out by it all, she asked her fans to start discussing something else.

“Anyway *dry hurling* subject change? PLEASE,” she demanded.

Azalea’s music video for her new single, “Sally Walker,” will drop at midnight ET. This will be her first single released since “Kream,” her collaboration with Tyga in 2018.

In 2014, Iggy went to No. 1 in the U.S. with her smash hit, “Fancy,” featuring British singer-songwriter Charli XCX.

Her debut album, The New Classic, released in 2014, and peaked at No. 2 in Australia and Canada, No. 3 in the U.S. and New Zealand, and No. 5 in the U.K. She gained herself five Grammy nominations the following year: Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The album was re-released and was titled Reclassified. “Beg For It,” featuring MØ, and “Trouble,” featuring Jennifer Hudson, became the last two singles from the era.

In August of 2018, she released an EP, Surviving The Summer, which consisted of six tracks. This was her last project with Island Records.

In 2015, she won Top Rap Song at the Billboard Music Awards, as well as Woman Of The Year at the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards the following year.

Throughout her career, Azalea has collaborated with many artists, including Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, T.I., Ellie Goulding, and Steve Aoki to name a few.

Since parting with Island Records, Billboard reported that Iggy said she signed a new deal with Empire worth $2.7 million. That Grape Juice announced that her second studio album will be titled In My Defense. No release date has been confirmed yet. Spin noted that she has a tattoo on her finger that says “distortion” on it. It’s a tattoo dedicated to her never-released second album, Digital Distortion.

On Instagram, Iggy has over 12.9 million followers, while on Twitter, she has over 7.92 million.