‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: J.T. Is Out For Blood

Unexpected new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T. is alive and he’s out for blood from the women who buried him and left him for dead last April.

Billy (Jason Thompson) gets more details from Katie, and he learns that Katie’s friend at Newman Ranch sang her a song that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) used to sing. For Billy, that’s confirmation that J.T. is alive, and Billy manages to convince Nick (Joshua Morrow). Both Billy and Nick end up convincing Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to help them intercept the van taking Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to prison, according to The Inquisitr. The men use the Abbott cabin to hide the women while they attempt to trap J.T.

Billy and Nick decide to search Victoria’s house for a listening device, and they find one, which they assume J.T. is using to listen to everything that happens there. They decide to lure J.T. to the Dark Horse warehouse by making him think that’s where the newly escaped prisoners are hiding out.

Of course, J.T. has had all this time to plan and scheme his revenge, and Nick and Billy haven’t thought this through. Nick actor Joshua Morrow told Soaps In Depth, “If you think about what they are actually doing, it’s a little crazy! They have hijacked a van going to prison, [whisked] the women to an isolated cabin with the hopes that this cold-blooded killer is going to take their bait and go to the Dark Horse warehouse where they can grab J.T. themselves. This could be dangerous for everyone involved.”

While J.T. might come to the warehouse, there’s a good chance that he has a plan and won’t just walk in there empty-handed. J.T. has had nearly a year to figure out how to wreak havoc on the women, and he’s probably not going to get too sloppy at this point. Nick and Billy have their work cut out for him.

Morrow admitted, “They don’t know what kind of state that J.T. is in. He clearly has shown that he has a penchant for attempted murder. They don’t know if he’s coming to the warehouse locked and loaded!”

In fact, it’s possible that J.T. will realize that he’s being tricked, and figure out that the women are at the Abbott cabin. While there is some security at the remote location, the sneaky ex-security guy may be able to find a way around it, which would leave Nikki, Sharon, and Victoria in extreme danger. Morrow reveals that if J.T. doesn’t act according to plan, the women will end up in deep trouble.

Y&R hasn’t released J.T.’s return date, so he could show up at any moment.