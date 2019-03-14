NFL News: Movie Being Planned On Infamous ‘No-Call’ In Saints Vs. Rams Game

The entire situation appeared to be written for a movie since it was already hard to believe.

This year’s NFC Championship Game will live on for all eternity and be remembered for a number of things, but mostly for the “no call.” The call heard around the world, that wasn’t actually called as a penalty, and it led to the Los Angeles Rams advancing to Super Bowl LIII. The New Orleans Saints had to stay home and brought up their grievances to the NFL but to no avail. Now, it’s going to be thrown back in the league’s face again as a movie is actually being planned to tell the whole story.

By now, football fans of the world know the entire story and there is not much more that can be said. As reported by The Inquisitr, the petitions earned a lot of signatures, but the game was not restarted again and nothing ended up being done to rectify the entire situation.

Now, The Advocate is reporting that there is a movie project in the works and if it ends up being made, Get The Ref would detail all of the events and the eventual no-call. Not only would it go through the entire NFC Championship Game, but likely detail the events that followed it as well.

That’s the one small consolation for New Orleans Saints fans is that the Rams ended up losing in Super Bowl LIII by a score of 13-3. Even that, though, wasn’t enough to have the memories of the game erased from their minds as it will be remembered forever.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Prior Military Productions is a group from West Hollywood that works with disabled veterans in the film industry, and they are already expecting Get The Ref to begin production this summer. Company president Joanne Busch knows how big this whole story was and still it.

“We wanted to make a film with impact reflective of social events. The tragedy that befell Saints fans needs some kind of retribution.”

One of the veterans working with Prior Military Productions has written the script for the movie and it is focused on fans who are “bound and determined to get the ref who missed the call.” While there is no director yet in place, a couple of big-name actors are already in discussions to star in the film.

Ed Helms (The Hangover) is in discussions for the title role while Danny DeVito would play the role of a “Cajun sheriff.”

That’s a pretty star-studded cast with even just two names being announced as of yet, and it would be great for fans to enjoy poking some fun at the situation. The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints were in the center of the controversy, but so was NFL Commission Roger Goodell who the studio is hoping to get a cameo from in the film.