Could ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Flashback Sequences Tease Which Avenger Dies?

It’s a big day with yet another Avengers: Endgame trailer being released by Marvel Studios, and the internet is all abuzz with everything it could mean. Dropping on the studios’ official YouTube page, the new trailer offers a lot of new footage of new scenes, new looks, and intriguing dialogue, not to mention an appearance by Captain Marvel.

The new Avengers: Endgame trailer does something incredibly interesting though, which seems out of place for a new trailer for one of the year’s, if not the decade’s, most anticipated movies. The brand new trailer begins with old footage featured in black and white, from the previous Marvel Studios’ films. The first sequence sees Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) recounting his becoming the superhero, showing scenes from the first film in 2008 that told his origin story. The next sequence show scenes from Captain America: The First Avenger from 2011, and how Captain America (Chris Evans) became the righteous hero he is today. Rounding out the beginning of the trailer is scenes from the first Thor movie, also from 2011, that shows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with his late father Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

The trailer continues the black and white filter as it goes into present-day, with scenes from the last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War. Specifically, the sequences of characters fading away after Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap.

It’s long been rumored that there will be permanent changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and despite the apparent deaths in Avengers: Infinity War, Kevin Feige, the godfather of the MCU, has maintained that some deaths will be permanent, while there may be more to come that will end storylines. In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Feige addressed those endings.

“We think that the best stories have a definitive ending to a storyline. That’s certainly what’s going to happen next year with Avengers 4.”

Robert Downey Jr. has long been rumored to be done with the role of Iron Man, however, he keeps returning in almost every subsequent film to dispel those rumors. These new flashback sequences recapping the origin stories of the first 3 Avengers who got their own solo movie before The Avengers in 2012, could reveal that one, if not all 3 of them may die in Avengers: Endgame.

As per this comprehensive list from Screen Rant, Downey Jr, Hemsworth and Evans’ contracts all come to an end with Endgame (no pun intended). So those flashbacks scenes paying tribute to their origin stories, seeing how their solo films launched the MCU, prior to their departure from the film franchise, would seem appropriate.

Audiences will have to wait until the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26 for confirmation.