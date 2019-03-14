Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Figure In A Revealing Black Dress On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio treats her 9.8 million Instagram followers to sexy pictures almost every week which keeps them thoroughly interested and engaged in her modeling and social media activities.

Thursday evening was no exception, as the model took to her account and posted a new picture wherein she is featured wearing a revealing black, strapless dress with a thigh-high slit to expose her long, sexy legs. The model raised her arms, held her hair, and, in the process, exposed an ample amount of cleavage to send temperatures soaring.

The model opted for minimal makeup, let her brunette tresses down, and finished off her look with a pair of high-heeled sandals. Within a few minutes of having been posted, the picture accrued more than 6,000 likes and various compliments.

Commenting on the pic, one fan wrote that Alessandra is extremely pretty and sexy, while another one called her gorgeous and amazingly hot.

Others, per usual, posted hearts, kiss, and fire emojis to express their admiration for the hot model.

Prior to posting the said picture, Alessandra shared a chic gym photo where she was featured wearing a pair of black gym pants which she teamed with a white sports bra to show off her enviable abs and slim waist. The model tied her hair into a sleek ponytail, held up her hand, looked straight into the camera, and clicked a mirror selfie.

The snap became an instant hit and amassed more than 76,000 likes and close to 400 comments within 14 hours of going live and as of the writing of this piece. In the caption, the model informed her fans that she is about to perform a full-body workout. In response, her fans praised her and appreciated the efforts that she puts to keep her body in shape.

It might come as a surprise to many of her fans and followers, but in an earlier interview with Byrdie, the 37-year-old model revealed that when she she started modeling, she was not familiar with any exercises. In fact, she never worked out until the age of 23 or 24. Instead, all she liked doing was to go out with her friends and dance. In the same interview, the model revealed that she hates cardio.

Regarding her experience with Victoria’s Secret, the former angel said the following.