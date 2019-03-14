Khloe Kardashian Shares Quote After Tristan Thompson’s Birthday: ‘There’s Really No Shortcut To Forgetting’

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic messaging game is very strong.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur is back to making her followers read between the lines concerning her Instagram posts. Following Tristan Thompson’s birthday on Wednesday, Kardashian shared a series of inspirational quotes on her Instagram Stories. According to People, one of the quotes mentions how difficult it is to “forget” someone.

“There’s really no shortcut to forgetting someone,” the quote read. “You just have to endure missing them every day until you don’t anymore.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a quote that mentions how some treat life as a “grocery list” but “never check to see if we’re happy.” The star also shared a meme from The Simpsons, which suggested she hasn’t been sleeping.

The Cleveland Cavalier star’s birthday comes a few weeks since his latest cheating scandal. Thompson was allegedly involved in an affair with Jordyn Woods, who is a longtime friend of Kylie Jenner. Woods admitted in March that Thompson, 28, kissed her at a party in his Los Angeles home when she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk.

The scandal between Woods and Thompson was the second allegation against the NBA star, who reportedly cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. Kardashian initially bashed Woods for her presumed betrayal, stating the model was the sole person who ruined her family’s dynamic.

The comments brought backlash to the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian star by Twitter users who strongly felt Kardashian shouldn’t blame Woods for her ex’s betrayal. The following day, Kardashian took to Twitter to apologize to Woods and to explain how she also holds Thompson accountable.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she tweeted. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me wasn’t such a shock as the first time.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Thompson has yet to speak out about the details of his relationship with Kardashian or baby True. Hollywood Life reports that Kardashian didn’t reach out to him on his birthday after claims he hasn’t reached out to their 11-month-old daughter. Kardashian is reportedly gearing up to go to Las Vegas to celebrate the birthdays of her best friends, twin actresses Malika and Khadijah Haqq.