Ayesha Curry Wishes Husband Stephen A Happy Birthday With Sweet Post: ‘You Amaze Me Every Freaking Day’

Ayesha Curry is showing the love for her man on his 31st birthday.

On her Instagram account, Ayesha never shies away from posting family photos and gushing over either her husband — NBA superstar Steph Curry — or one of their three children. Today, Curry took a little bit of time to beam over her hubby on his birthday with a series of photos as well as a sweet caption.

In the first photo of the set, Steph holds the newest addition to their growing family — baby Canon. The two are all smiles as they pose against an ivy-covered wall. The next photo in the deck is a solo shot of the NBA star leaning his head on his hand and appearing to strike a pose. The third photo shows Steph enjoying a snuggle session with his baby boy and the fourth photo in the set is Steph with his three children — Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

“Happy birthday to my love,” she started the cute post. “There’s not much more I can say about how much I love you and how you amaze me every freaking day. You’re everything babe. Here’s to another happy, healthy and joy filled year! Can’t wait to see what happens! 31.”

The cute post has already earned the mother of three a lot of attention with over 304,000 likes in addition to 2,400-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to gush over what a sweet family Ayesha is lucky enough to have, countless others commented on the post to wish the Golden State Warriors star a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my fav basketball player who has the best family ever!!”

“Happy birthday to the best 3 point shooter in the NBA,” another wrote.

“How sweet Ayesha Curry. Happy Birthday to your love, my favorite GW,” one more follower chimed in.

It’s easy to see how much Ayesha thinks of her husband and how much she loves him by the way that she always talks about him both on social media and in the press. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Ayesha even thinks that her man would make a great president of the United States. In an interview, she was asked if she thinks that Steph would make a good president and with no hesitation, she gave her response.

“Heck yeah,” she said when asked if she would like him to run. “I tell him that all the time.”

She also added that if he did indeed run, he would definitely have her vote. For now, it’s safe to say that Steph is going to stick to basketball but who knows what could happen down the road.