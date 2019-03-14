Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Jail Break Catastrophe

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers point to a jailbreak catastrophe coming up for Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon, as Nick and Billy risk their lives to save the women who mean so much to them.

Billy (Jason Thompson) manages to get a lot more details about Katie’s “friend,” and everything she reveals points to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) as the person who hid in the walls of the Newman Ranch. While it seems impossible, J.T. must have survived his “murder.” With those details, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy concoct a plan, and surprisingly, they get Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to help them with it, but he does it on the down low, instead of letting the entire Genoa City Police Department in on it.

The unusual partners hijack the van transporting Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) to the prison to serve their sentences for killing J.T. Now that Billy is sure that J.T. is still alive, there’s no way he will allow the women to serve time for a crime they didn’t commit. They hide the women at the Abbott cabin.

Waiting for the court results like… Do you think Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon will get good news tomorrow? #YR pic.twitter.com/dqLz3xnKeZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 12, 2019

Nick actor Joshua Morrow recently discussed the dramatic storyline with Soaps In Depth.

“I don’t know if Nick and Billy have really thought this through. Right now they’re just hoping that what they have put together is a solid plan.”

Admittedly the legal system failed Sharon, Victoria, and Nikki, but going out on their own like this without all the authorities on board seems extreme. In fact, with everybody but Rey looking for them, there’s no telling what might happen since they’re hiding from the cops, as well as from J.T.

“If you think about what they are actually doing, it’s a little crazy! They have hijacked a van going to prison, [whisked] the women to an isolated cabin with the hopes that this cold-blooded killer is going to take their bait,” said Morrow.

Things will get crazy as Billy and Nick try to make sure the women don’t end up in prison for what they did that fateful night nearly a year ago at Victoria’s girl’s night. J.T. appears to be alive and well, and he’s worked steadily behind the scenes to exact his revenge on all the women who were there that night with the possible exception of Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

Morrow admitted that “Fans need to brace themselves.” Things will not go the way Nick and Billy plan. It will be no small miracle if everybody escapes this catastrophe with their lives.