The Internet Is Shipping Thor And Captain Marvel Because Of ‘Endgame’ Trailer

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the end-credit scene of Captain Marvel.

While most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are carefully examining the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame which Marvel Entertainment dropped on YouTube today, some are taking a playful look at the new video. One of the trailer’s most memorable scenes comes at its conclusion when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) seems to meet Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) for the first time.

Thor walks right up to Carol and he holds out his right arm to summon Stormbreaker. As the weapon approaches rapidly, it flies right past Carol’s head making her hair blow in the wind but the superheroine does not flinch whatsoever. Carol keeps direct eye contact with Thor the entire time as he summons his weapon which seems to please the God of Thunder.

After taking her in for a few seconds, Thor crosses his hands as Carol squints her eyes at him. “I like this one,” he says as he turns to Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and smiles. Carol says nothing back and it’s the only exchange the two characters have but it’s enough to send fans into a frenzy.

“I’m gonna ship Carol and Thor and you can’t stop me because he would literally worship the ground she walks on and be a great zappy partner also I just want to watch them make out,” one fan tweeted.

The end of the #AvengersEndgame trailer: Thor meets Captain Marvel. “I like this one.” pic.twitter.com/13ISU4NnL2 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2019

The tweet is written in various forms across Twitter as fans are hoping for some sort of romantic relationship between the two heroes. They are both considered to be the most powerful Avengers in the MCU and will be the upper hands in the takedown of Thanos. Chris Hemsworth is rumored to be done with his character after Endgame, meaning a future relationship with Brie Larson’s character would be unlikely, but nothing should be ruled out when it comes to Marvel Studios.

Other fans aren’t necessarily hoping for a romantic relationship but for some sort of fun friendship that could lead to a buddy movie.

“And help I already want a buddy cop movie with Thor and Carol,” another fan tweeted.

The scene between Thor and Carol appears to take place at the same time as the mid-credit scene from Captain Marvel. Although Thor is not in the mid-credit scene, Carol does appear and meets Black Widow, Captain America, War Machine and Bruce Banner. Thor is likely in the Avengers facility with them but shows up shortly after to meet the new recruit.

To see how the relationship plays out between Thor and Carol Danvers, check out Avengers: Endgame on April 26.