Amber Heard Spotted Kissing Rumored Argentinian Boyfriend Amidst Ongoing Legal Battle With Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is locked in an ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, but that isn’t stopping her from spending time with her rumored new boyfriend, 45-year-old Argentinian director Andres Muschietti. According to TMZ, the couple was seen smooching in Los Angeles on Wednesday, two weeks after Depp launched the lawsuit against her.

As NME reports, Depp claims that Heard lied when she discussed her previous domestic abuse allegations against him in an op-ed that she penned for The Washington Post in 2018. She first made claims that Depp had hit her in 2016.

“The op-ed depended on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her,” official court documents state, as reported by NME.

The lawsuit also claims that her story of abuse has been repudiated by several key sources and they have new evidence which will prove that her accusations are untrue.

“Ms. Heard’s false allegations against Mr. Depp have been conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos,” the lawsuit states.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married in 2015 after the actor split from his previous longterm partner, Vanessa Paradis, in 2012, Cosmopolitan Magazine notes. In May of 2016, Heard filed for divorce and requested spousal support from the actor.

On the same day that Depp’s spokesperson released the actor’s first statement about the divorce proceedings, photos of the actress’ bruised face were leaked. As The Guardian reports, she filed a temporary restraining order against Depp and claimed that he had been both physically and emotionally abusive.

Their divorce was settled in August of 2016, CBS 8 reports. The withdrawal of her domestic violence restraining order also seemed to indicate that that part of their dispute was settled.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm.”

But in her December, 2018, op-ed for The Washington Post, Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” which triggered the recent lawsuit from Depp.

According to The Daily Mail, Muschetti walked Heard to her car and they kissed. Before she was spotted kissing Muschietti, Heard was previously romantically linked to art dealer Vito Schnabel. She has also previously dated Tesla and SpaceX creator Elon Musk.